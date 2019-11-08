Top 11 quotes from Kanye on his Christian journey

With the release of his new album, Jesus Is King , Kanye West has made a number of media appearances in which he has embraced both Christianity and traditional values.

Those who recall the last few tumultuous years of West’s career may find it surprising that the man who once stormed the stage during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards could experience such a sudden renewal and deepening of faith, but to Kanye, the apparent 180-degree turn is proof of the healing power of Christ.

Now, Kanye West is on a mission to evangelize, using his standing as one of the worlds most successful musical artists and most popular figures.

An example of Kanye’s deepening faith could be seen in a recent interview with James Cordon, in which Kanye was asked about a line from one of his early hits, “Jesus Walks,” that says, “I want to talk to God, but I’m afraid because we ain’t spoke in so long.”

Later in the episode, Kanye performed a verse from “Jesus Walks,” accompanied by his choir of gospel singers, in which he ended it song with a twist on its last line: “I want to talk to God, I ain’t afraid.”

Let’s take a look at the top 11 inspirational religious quotes by Kanye West:

1 – When James Cordon asked Kanye when he knew he wanted to start a church, West responded:

“Actually, when I went to the hospital a few years ago, I wrote in the hospital ‘start a church in Calabasas.’ It’s something I had a feeling that I had to do, that God put in my heart, and now He just keeps taking me on to new levels and taking us to new levels that we didn’t even imagine before.”

2 – On hearing God’s call to a higher purpose:

“I’m a grown man. I made up my own mind. I actually made it this far by not listening to anybody. So I don’t want advice from people, but it’s God that came and put this thing on my heart and said: ‘Are you willing to be in service to [Me]?'”

3 – On his troubled past:

“I have no regret and no shame. That’s the biggest thing, me being a perfectionist. It’s such a blasphemous statement to think that as a man you can perfect anything. God is the only thing that’s perfect. So the only thing that can be perfect is God’s plan.”

4 – Cordon began, “So you think your spiritual awakening is part of …” and Kanye finished the statement:

“… my success. He showing off. He just showing out. Yeezy worth 3 billion dollars. It’s the number 1 Google search brand in the world. He showing out. Now I get to work for God and He about show out! Kanye West works for God!”

5 – On home life as a Christian:

Cordon: “So she watches Dateline and you’re not really watching anything, you’re straight to sleep.”

Kanye: “I read the Bible.”

Cordon: “For real?”

Kanye: “Yes.”

Cordon: “Seriously, You sit and read the Bible?”

Kanye: (deadpan) “Yes.”

6 – On parenthood:

“The richest thing you can have is as many children as possible.”

7 – To those who do not believe his newfound faith is fervent:

“I’d say [to those who don’t believe] when you go to sleep, would you agree that you’re asleep? And that when you wake up would you agree that you’re awake? Would you agree that those are two different states? People who don’t believe are the walking dead. They are asleep and this is the awakening.”

8 – When Jimmy Kimmel asked Kanye if he is now a Christian artist:

“I’m just a Christian everything.”

9 – On the pursuit of earthly gains:

“You know the devil presents so many flashy, shiny objects. I’ve seen everything that the devil could’ve showed you via TV, videos, car dealerships, jewelry, houses, and I’ll tell you …” He added, singing: “Nothin’ beats God … and a sound mind.”

10 – On the healing power of Christ:

“Thank you for saving me, for replenishing me, for delivering me. When I found out about you … I got closer to my children. I got closer to my family … It’s God inside of us. It’s God inside of family.”

11 – On abortion: