Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Art & Culture

The Iron Crown of Lombardy: The first-class relic that crowned 47 Holy Roman Emperors

IRON CROWN
James Steakley | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Nov 14, 2019

This venerated relic is thought to contain one of the nails of the True Cross.

The Catholic Church has long history of venerating relics, which come in a variety of classes. First-class relics are the remains of a saint, usually just a little piece of flesh or bone. Some of these, however, are larger, like a skull or — in the case of incorruptible saints, like St. Francis Xavier — the entire body is considered a first-class relic. Second-class relics are pieces of a saint’s earthly possessions, and third-class relics consist of any object that has come in direct contact with a first- or second-class relic.

There are many thousands of relics in existence today, many of which are housed within the altars at the majority of Catholic churches. Few relics, however, are as celebrated as the Iron Crown of Lombardy, which is believed to have been created from one of the nails of the True Cross. During the Crucifixion, Christ was pierced with three nails, and as these nails came in direct contact with the flesh and blood of Christ, they are considered first-class relics.

The Iron Crown of Lombardy is both a reliquary and a royal insignia. For over one thousand years the circlet was used to crown the kings of the Italian peninsula, as well as the Holy Roman Emperors. It is believed to have been constructed for Constantine the Great shortly after his mother, St. Helena, discovered the True Cross in the 4th century.

The crown changed hands many times over the first few centuries, be it by gift or plunder, but it eventually came into the possession of the Goths, who passed it to the Lombards when they invaded Lombardy (now Italy). The crown was taken up by the 6th-century Lombard king, Theodoric, and records exist of its use in the coronations of all Italian kings from Charlemagne (9th Century) all the way until Ferdinand I of Austria (1838).

Today, the Iron Crown of Lombardy is housed within the Monza Cathedral in Northern Italy. It is constructed from six gold segments, partially enameled, and adorned with 22 gemstones that accent the ornamented golden design. The crown is too small for an adult’s head and there are two prevailing theories as to why. The first suggests that the crown was originally an armlet, or a votive crown, meant for decoration rather than wear. The second theory states that the crown was larger, but has lost two of the golden segments. This theory is supported by historical documents.

In 1993, the crown was subjected to scientific testing, which discovered that the “iron” nail, which fits the golden segments together, is made of 99% silver. This silver then cannot be the nail of the True Cross — unless the Romans were feeling extremely generous at the Crucifixion — but records from the 12th century suggest that the Iron nail was placed over the crown, in an arch.

As with so many of our ancient relics, personal devotions of the faithful add to its value and overall meaning.

Tags:
HistoryRelics
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  4. Fionn Shiner-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria …
  5. Larry Peterson
    How Our Lady of the Rosary rescued the Philippines
  6. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  7. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW