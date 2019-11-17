This is spiritually more beneficial than fasting, according to St. John of the Cross

Spiritual writers have always stressed the importance of fasting, but St. John of the Cross would argue that there is one spiritual discipline that may be even more beneficial than fasting.

He writes in his Sayings of Light and Love, “Conquering the tongue is better than fasting on bread and water.”

What he is referring to is the ability to use our words to build up others, rather than tear them down.

If St. John of the Cross were alive today, he might include “Conquering your digital comments …” in the mix. It requires great spiritual discipline to refrain from using the internet to take a personal jab at someone or posting a snarky comment about an individual.

Too often we forget that there are real people behind the millions of social media profiles on the internet and don’t think that we could actually hurt someone else by the words we use in the comment box.

If fasting is easy for you to do, try reforming your speech and internet interactions. You may find yourself having a much more difficult time restraining your impulses and turning off your phone before you do something you will regret.

Read more: How to avoid gossip, according to the ‘The Imitation of Christ’

Read more: 3 Mental health benefits of fasting, according to Thomas Aquinas