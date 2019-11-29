Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Art & Culture

Watch this kid’s unforgettable reaction to Bocelli’s Christmas carol

J-P Mauro

Start the Christmas season right with “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

Thanksgiving is all wrapped up and we have finally reached the best time of the year, the Christmas season! Yesterday, Saint Nick brought in the Christmas cheer on his parade caboose and to thank him we offer this wonderful rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” performed by Andrea Bocelli for children of all ages.

The video opens up with a little cheesy banter between Andrea and the pianist, which we can forgive, since Christmas is the one time of year when the sentimentality of the season practically demands a little bit of sap. Then Bocelli practically erupts into the song, followed closely by the orchestra.

The arrangement is sweet and Bocelli even pulls out a Hohner Melodica — an instrument which acts like a pump organ, but utilizes the performers breath — for a brief solo. The children’s choir which surrounds Bocelli are all excellent singers who do a great job backing up the legendary operatic star. Try not to be distracted by the little girl in blue chewing gum through the whole song, which singers should not do.

This treatment of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” may not be quite as good as that of the Jackson 5, but what makes this video utterly heartwarming is the look on the kids faces when Bocelli takes one long-held note and raises it up an octave in a crescendo. The expressions of wonder in their eyes almost rivals any Christmas gift.

Andrea Bocelli - Youtube

It should be noted that the children were not singing at the moment when the above screen shot was taken. The boy is just struck with genuine awe at Andrea’s incredible tenor.

The children make the song and their voices complement Andrea’s beautifully. We especially liked the little back and forth they had at the very end.

What? You still want to hear more? Oh all right.

Here’s the best version. Prove us wrong.

