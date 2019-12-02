A simple cuddle from his sibling saved this premature baby’s life

These twins show the real miracle of love.
With his bigger brother gone, Deiniol’s health started to deteriorate. The little baby needed 100% oxygen to keep him alive, but 14 weeks after his birth doctors started to believe that the deterioration in his health would be fatal. So Dylan came back to the hospital to say goodbye to his twin brother. Placed in the same incubator, the reunion with his brother started to have an effect.
Although the boys only spent five minutes together, hours later Deiniol’s condition looked to be improving and he needed only 50% oxygen. However, with his brother no longer by his side, Deiniol was soon needing a 100% oxygen supply again. They brought Dylan back to stay with his brother and just two days later Deiniol was taken off his ventilator completely. “It really was a miracle. He saved his life with a cuddle. It was brilliant to watch and it showed all of us that they should never have been separated,” his mom shared with the BBC.
From then on the boys stayed together in the Bolton hospital for two months. After providing his brother with a good dose of sibling love, Dylan left the hospital in January this year and Deiniol finally went home four months later.
The twins recently celebrated their first birthday with their three big siblings. The baby brothers are thriving, though Deiniol still needs a small supply of oxygen until his lungs are fully formed.
The wonders of medical science are allowing such premature babies to have a chance at life. And while medical research can’t prove the life-saving qualities of a twin hug, sometimes the miracle of love is really that powerful.
Read more: This one specific type of music can help build the brain of premature babies
Read more: Twins born weighing less than a pound beat the odds and survive
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?