Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Art & Culture

“A time to weep, a time to laugh”: The Bible is riddled with humor

BIBLE WOMAN
Fred de Noyelle I Godong
Share
Print
John Burger | Dec 03, 2019

Scripture scholar finds much in the Old and New Testaments to tickle her funny bone.

The Bible is a serious book, but that doesn’t mean you have to avoid laughing while reading it.

So says Robin Gallaher Branch, author of Jereboam’s Wife: The Enduring Contributions of the Old Testament’s Least-Known Women. Branch has outlined various examples of levity in the Bible in an article at the website Bible History Daily.

After all, the Bible itself, in the Book of Proverbs, counsels, “A cheerful heart is a good medicine.”

And, as the Bible is replete with literary styles, the use of irony to drive home a point is frequent.

“I remember one day resolving to do arduous work in 2 Chronicles,” wrote Branch, who holds a doctorate in Hebrew Studies from the University of Texas at Austin. “Studiously plowing through the reigns of Solomon through Jehoshaphat, I came to 2 Chronicles 21:20 and laughed outright. The text reads, Jehoram was thirty-two years old when he became king, and he reigned in Jerusalem eight years. He passed away, to no one’s regret…’. … Evidently Jehoram was not well liked.”

The Bible even portrays God as laughing. “The wicked plot against the righteous, and gnash their teeth at them; but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he sees that their day is coming,” we read in Psalm 37. “Laughter here shows the impotence of the wicked and the futility of their plots and gnashings against the righteous. Why? Because, as the psalm answers, those who hope in the Lord will inherit the land and the Lord knows the wicked face a reckoning,” Branch explains.

Branch also sees humor in the finger-pointing in the midst of the Exodus. While Moses is meeting with the Lord on Mt. Sinai, the newly-liberated Hebrews are down below, worshiping a calf made of gold and declaring that it, not the Lord, led them out of Egypt.

“Neither God nor Moses wants these rowdies at this moment. Like a hot potato, responsibility for the former slaves passes back and forth between them,” Branch summarized. “The Lord swaps first, telling Moses the reveling Israelites are ‘your people.’ But Moses quickly catches on. He declines association with them. As far as Moses is concerned, these people are not his! Morphing into intercession mode and speaking in what no doubt is a respectful tone, Moses rejoins, ‘O, Lord, why should your anger burn against your people, whom you brought out of Egypt with great power and a mighty hand?'”

Branch finds humor in the New Testament too, and in places and ways one might not expect. The very fact that 5,000 people were so taken with the personality of Jesus that they followed him into the wilderness, completely forgetting to bring food along (leading to the multiplication of loaves and fishes), is meant to incite a chuckle, in Branch’s view.

Food and eating habits is another source of humor, as Jesus raises a girl from the dead. “In the home of Jairus, a synagogue ruler, Jesus uses practical knowledge to break a tense situation,” Branch writes. After Jesus commands Jairus’ 12-year-old daughter, “Talitha koum!” which means, “Little girl, I say to you, get up!” and the girl gets up and walks around the room, those in the room are “completely astonished.” No kidding. Does Jesus revel in their amazement at his powers? No, he tells them to give her something to eat.

Says Branch, “A natural human reaction—when grief is turned to unexpected joy as when a dead girl is brought back to life—is something loud like laughter or shouting. Here, Jesus cracks a joke by reminding everybody that a girl who has been sick, experienced death, and is now alive is hungry! Of course she needs to eat! All twelve-year-olds have ravenous appetites! This practical, timely and kind statement from Jesus breaks all the tension, pent-up grief and amazement present in the room among the girl’s parents and Jesus’ three disciples.”

If her view of the Gospel story is valid, it falls in line with an old custom known as the risus paschalis—the Easter laugh. Christ’s own Resurrection from death is a cause for joy, as was this girl’s—so much so that some priests in the 15th century sprinkled their Easter homilies with humor, encouraging laughter during the Easter season.

Tags:
Scripture
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
  6. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  7. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW