Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Lifestyle

7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas

CHRISTMAS BABY
Pixabay | Pexels
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 05, 2019

Beautiful names that embody the festive period.

Click here to launch the slideshow

If you’re awaiting a baby girl during this most festive of seasons, you might want to choose a name that represents the spirit of this special time. While many parents might opt for a baby Holly or Angela, there are other lovely names that sum up the virtues we cultivate during the Christmas period. In fact, the virtues we need as we await the arrival of the Son of God go hand-in-hand with those we parents hold on to as the birth of our own newborns approach. So click on the slideshow to take some truly festive and Christian inspiration for your bundle of joy.

Launch the slideshow

Read more: 13 Baby boy names that capture the spirit of Christmas

Read more: 14 Symbolic names for your Christmas baby girl

 

Tags:
AdventBaby namesChristmas
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW