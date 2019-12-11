Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Lifestyle

Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

NATIVITY DOG
Kiko Della Giustina | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Aleteia | Dec 11, 2019

In the creche of a public Nativity scene, a puppy finds comfort and rest … and a new family.

A touching episode that took place in Criciúma, Brazil, in 2008 has gone viral again! An unusual “living statue” joined a Nativity scene set up in one of the southern Brazilian city’s squares: in the manger at the feet of the Baby Jesus, a German shepherd puppy, abandoned by its owners, found warmth and shelter in the hay.

The imperturbable calm of the puppy sleeping at the side of the Baby Jesus, despite being watched by the eyes of hundreds of visitors, charmed the town’s citizens who visited the Nativity scene that day.

When the pup eventually awoke to see the cameras of curious passers-by, he was startled at first, but the story has a happy ending worthy of Christmas: just as someone had abandoned him, someone else decided to adopt him and welcome him into their home.

Fotos tiradas em dezembro de 2008.Nunca vou esquecer, éra um final de tarde frio e chuvoso.Por isso o aconchego desta cadelinha junto ao menino JESUS na mangedoura. FELIZ NATAL A TODOS.

Posted by Kiko Della Giustina on Monday, December 5, 2011

Read more: 5 Ways that dogs make life better … according to the Bible

Read more: Pope Francis explains the symbolism of each figure in the Nativity scene

 

Tags:
ChristmasNature
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW