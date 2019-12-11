Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

In the creche of a public Nativity scene, a puppy finds comfort and rest … and a new family.
The imperturbable calm of the puppy sleeping at the side of the Baby Jesus, despite being watched by the eyes of hundreds of visitors, charmed the town’s citizens who visited the Nativity scene that day.
When the pup eventually awoke to see the cameras of curious passers-by, he was startled at first, but the story has a happy ending worthy of Christmas: just as someone had abandoned him, someone else decided to adopt him and welcome him into their home.
