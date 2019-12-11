Ask the Holy Spirit to light a fire in your heart before Mass starts

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pascal Deloche | GODONG
Philip Kosloski | Dec 11, 2019

Sometimes our cold heart needs the warmth of the Spirit to participate more fully in Mass.

The Second Vatican Council encouraged the laity to embrace a “fully conscious and active participation” in the Mass. This was primarily aimed at a spiritual participation in the Mass, where those in the pews are fully present to what is happening in front of them and offering up their lives to God in union with the priest.

However, it is tempting for many of us to attend Mass and only warm the pew and not our hearts. We simply go through the motions, and are not “consciously” participating in the liturgy.

One way to light a fire in our soul is to ask the Holy Spirit to inflame our heart with a deep love of God and understanding of the Mass. We need the guidance of the Holy Spirit if we are to offer ourselves to God at Mass, preparing our hearts to receive Jesus in the Most Holy Eucharist.

Here is a short prayer from an 1876 prayer book that perfectly summarizes this desire and is a great way to get in the right spiritual mood before Mass begins.

Holy Spirit, fill my cold heart with love, that I may hear this Mass with much reverence and devotion.

Mary, my Mother, pray for me. My Guardian-angel, shield me from all vain and wandering thoughts.

Read more: Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation

Read more: 3 Prayers to help reduce distractions before Mass

