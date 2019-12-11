Ask the Holy Spirit to light a fire in your heart before Mass starts

Sometimes our cold heart needs the warmth of the Spirit to participate more fully in Mass.
However, it is tempting for many of us to attend Mass and only warm the pew and not our hearts. We simply go through the motions, and are not “consciously” participating in the liturgy.
One way to light a fire in our soul is to ask the Holy Spirit to inflame our heart with a deep love of God and understanding of the Mass. We need the guidance of the Holy Spirit if we are to offer ourselves to God at Mass, preparing our hearts to receive Jesus in the Most Holy Eucharist.
Here is a short prayer from an 1876 prayer book that perfectly summarizes this desire and is a great way to get in the right spiritual mood before Mass begins.
Holy Spirit, fill my cold heart with love, that I may hear this Mass with much reverence and devotion.
Mary, my Mother, pray for me. My Guardian-angel, shield me from all vain and wandering thoughts.
Read more: Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Read more: 3 Prayers to help reduce distractions before Mass
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?