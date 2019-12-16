Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Church

Pope urges Filipinos to continue being “smugglers of the faith”

POPE FRANCIS
Tiziana FABI | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Dec 16, 2019

In a first, Francis celebrates the initial Mass of the Simbang Gabi Christmas novena at St. Peter’s

Pope Francis celebrated Mass with members of Rome’s Filipino community on Sunday evening, beginning with them the traditional Simbang Gabi Christmas novena.

This novena involves Masses traditionally held before dawn for the nine days preceding Christmas, in remembrance of Mary’s nine months of pregnancy.

Read more: How Filipinos prepare for Christmas for nine days before dawn

It was the first time that a Successor of Peter has presided over the Mass, also known as the Aguinaldo Mass, though the special event has been held in previous years in St. Peter’s.

Some 150 priests concelebrated with the Holy Father, including the Cardinal Vicar of Rome, Angelo de Donatis, and Father Leonir Chiarello, head of the Scalabrinians worldwide.

The chaplain for the Filipino community in Rome is a Scalabrinian Missionary (also known as the Missionaries of St. Charles Borromeo.)

In his homily, Francis said that as the world prepares to celebrate the mystery of the Incarnation, of Emmanuel, “we must ask the Lord to renew the miracle of Christmas every year, offering ourselves as instruments of his merciful love towards the least and the lowest.”

There are more than 167,000 Filipinos residing in Italy, according to the Italian Ministry of Labor, and thousands of them requested to attend the Mass, but only about 7,500 were granted access, due to the seating capacity of the basilica.
Fr. Ricky Gente, chaplain for the Filipino community in Rome, addressed Pope Francis at the end of Mass:

“Almost 500 years ago, European missionaries planted the seed of faith in our beloved Philippines. We are happy and blessed because after five centuries we are here in Europe and throughout the world transmitting the joy and beauty of the Gospel,” Fr. Gente said.

“Before the celebration of the last World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the Holy Father shared with me that Filipino women are ‘smugglers of the faith,'” the priest added.

Fr. Gente said that the Filipino community is a “happy and smiling people” because the “flame of faith continues to burn intensely in our hearts.”

The Filipino community offered the Holy Father an early birthday gift — a statue of Our Lady — as he turns 83 on December 17.

Pope Francis responded after receiving the gift: “Be smugglers of the faith!”

Tags:
AdventChristmasPhilippinesPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW