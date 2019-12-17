Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Lifestyle

9 Ways to say Merry Christmas around the world

JAK SKŁADAĆ ŻYCZENIA ŚWIĄTECZNE
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 17, 2019

There are few that will challenge any linguist!

Click here to launch the slideshow

One way of spreading goodwill during the festive season is to be able to wish others a “Merry Christmas.” Whether you live in a cosmopolitan area and mingle with people from different countries, have digital friends from around the world, or just have a love of languages, take a look at how you can share a little Christmas joy during this festive season.

To help you out with the more unusual languages we’ve included a link on how to pronounce it: be prepared as some are real tongue twisters for English speakers!

Launch the slideshow

 

 

Read more: Learn a new language wherever, however and whenever you want

Read more: A very Catholic reason you should learn a new language

Tags:
ChristmasLanguages
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW