Find peace by offering God your anxiety

Anxiety is often one of the most difficult feelings to have, as it puts your entire body on edge. This can create a great deal of emotional and bodily suffering that can be difficult to endure.

While there doesn’t exist a single solution to bring lasting peace into your mind and soul, it is important to offer your suffering to God. This holds true with any type of suffering, as it reminds us that we are never alone and that God wants to be with us and relieve our heavy burden. This prayerful offering is in addition to any treatment we may be undergoing to address the mental and physical causes of anxiety.

Whatever is weighing on your heart, unite your suffering to Jesus on the cross or even to the suffering Jesus may have endured as a little babe in Bethlehem. Give it to God and let his peace invade your soul.

Here is an adapted prayer from The Family Prayer Book, published in 1845.

Let not my soul be troubled, O my dear Savior; and let it not be afraid. I believe that you, Lord, art the greatest good. Help me to look upon this matter in its true light—as it is beheld by you. May your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give me the grace to fulfill your heavenly will. I offer myself to you and I offer the result of my present anxiety. Accept me, I pray, and bear me through this and through every worldly care. With eternity before me, let me see things in their true light. Grant me true and abiding peace and help me to do all things for your glory and so be admitted into your everlasting rest. Amen.

