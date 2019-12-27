Ask God for light and clarity with this prayer

St. John the Apostle’s focus on the light of Christ makes him a perfect intercessor for clarity.
In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it … The true light that enlightens every man was coming into the world. (John 1:4-5, 9)
This emphasis is why St. John is frequently invoked for clarity in both mind and soul.
Here is a brief prayer partially based on the collect for the Mass celebrated on his feast day that asks God to shed his light upon us all, through the intercession of St. John the Apostle.
Merciful Lord, we ask you to cast your bright beams of light upon your Church, that, it being enlightened by the doctrine of your blessed apostle and evangelist Saint John, may so walk in the light of your truth, that it may at length attain to the light of everlasting life, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
Read more: Want to draw closer to God, but don’t know where to turn? Pray this prayer for clarity
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?