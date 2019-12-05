Why stillness is the key to peace in your soul

If you want to slow down and find God, try practicing stillness.
This type of prayer is as ancient as the Psalms, which states, “Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10).
Furthermore, the prophet Elijah found God not in the earthquake or fire, but in “a still small voice” (1 Kings 19:12).
Stillness has been the key to achieving peace and finding God for centuries, but lately we have forgotten this central spiritual principle. It is too easy to get carried away by the busyness of life to carve out time in our day to simply be still.
Think about it: how many times during the day are you simply “still,” not looking at your phone or computer and simply doing nothing?
Clearly one of the greatest temptations of our day is filling empty time by checking our smartphones every few seconds. Instead of being still and letting God enter into our lives, we endlessly distract ourselves. This is something we need to evaluate in our own lives and try to be more intentional about stopping everything to listen.
Mother Teresa made stillness a priority in her busy life.
We need to find God, and He cannot be found in noise and restlessness. God is the friend of silence. See how nature—trees, flowers, grass—grows in silence; see the stars, the moon and the sun, how they move in silence … The more we receive in silent prayer, the more we can give in our active life. We need silence to be able to touch souls.
Challenge yourself to spend 10 or 15 minutes each day in silence. Put down your cellphone, laptop, tablet, smartwatch and TV remote, and listen. Sometimes its easier to do this while sitting outside, or while in a church. Wherever you decide to practice stillness, do so intentionally and set a timer.
“Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10).
Read more: How to adore God in the silence of your home
Read more: How silence can radically change your spiritual life
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?