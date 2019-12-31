The best holiday ad of 2019 reminds us to put down our phones

As the days from Christmas to New Year’s fly by, we may wonder, what did we ever do before Netflix, Xbox, TikTok and Snapchat?

While many of us can remember — ever so vaguely — days off school and work spent truly engaging with family, sometimes it takes the voice of a child to remind us what we’ve lost in our supposedly “connected” age.

This ad from Chick-fil-A reminds us that time flies, and it’s up to us to make the most of it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IPMq4-mLd4&feature=emb_logo