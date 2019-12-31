The best holiday ad of 2019 reminds us to put down our phones

Time does fly, and that’s all the more reason to make the most of it.
While many of us can remember — ever so vaguely — days off school and work spent truly engaging with family, sometimes it takes the voice of a child to remind us what we’ve lost in our supposedly “connected” age.
This ad from Chick-fil-A reminds us that time flies, and it’s up to us to make the most of it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IPMq4-mLd4&feature=emb_logo
