Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Church

Find strength in your battles with this reflection from Elizabeth Ann Seton

Elizabeth Ann Seton
Nancy Bauer | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 04, 2020

A tender lamb can endure so little, but the Shepherd will not permit it to be harmed …

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first native-born American saint, lived an intense and exciting life, filled with trials and challenges.

As a convert to Catholicism, she had to swim against the tide, even in her own family, as there were many who opposed her conversion.

However, through her testimony, she also was a channel of grace to others. One who benefited from her ministry was her young sister-in-law, Cecilia, who eventually converted to Catholicism through Elizabeth’s guidance (and despite opposition).

An excerpt of an 1808 letter from Elizabeth to Cecilia provides for us a meditation about how we are cared for in adversity. (We’ve retained Elizabeth’s characteristic writing style and punctuation.) Next time you feel that you are struggling to do what is right, remember that it is God who fights for you!

~

Yes my Cecilia favored of Heaven, Associate of Angels, beloved Child of Jesus – You shall have the Victory, and he the Glory. To him be glory forever who has called you to so glorious a combat, and so tenderly supports you through it. You will triumph, for it is Jesus who fights – not you my dear one – Oh no – Young and timid, weak, and irresolute, the Lamb could not stem a torrent, nor stand the beating storm – but the tender Shepherd takes it on his shoulder, casts his cloak about it, and the happy trembler finds itself at home before it knew its journey was half finished – and so my dear one it will be with you,

He will not leave you one moment, nor suffer the least harm to approach you/ not one tear shall fall to the ground nor one sigh of love be lost – happy, happy child – and if you are not removed to the sheltering fold that awaits you, he will make you one in his own bosom until your task is done – happy happy child, how sweet must be your converse with that divine Spirit which puts in your heart, yet so inexperienced, so untutored [in] the Science of the Saints-how must those blessed beings rejoice over you while walking so steadfastly in their paths, and their Sufferings …

Read more: Overwhelmed by struggles? Don’t forget this incredible communion is praying for you!

Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why Catholics bow their heads at the name of Jesus
  3. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Tolkien’s lost Christmas poem to the Virgin Mary
  5. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How to do a Yearly Examen for spiritual clarity in the New Year
  7. Edifa
    Is illness a curse from God?
  8. Aid to the Church in Need
    On Nigerian beheadings, “Where is the moral …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]