St. John Paul II’s New Year’s prayer for peace

The pontiff entrusted the New Year to Mary, asking her to guide the world toward a peace that endures.
St. John Paul II ended his 2003 homily with a particular appeal to the Virgin Mary, asking her to guide the world to that peace we all desire. It is a beautiful and short prayer, one that is always relevant as we continue to strive toward that goal.
May Mary help us discover the face of Jesus, Prince of Peace. May she support and accompany us in this new year; may she obtain for us and for the whole world the desired gift of peace! So be it!
