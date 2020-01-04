Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

St. John Paul II’s New Year’s prayer for peace

POPE JOHN PAUL II
LUSA | AFP
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jan 04, 2020

The pontiff entrusted the New Year to Mary, asking her to guide the world toward a peace that endures.

The first few day of a new calendar year are typically filled with hope. The pope will frequently meditate on the theme of peace, praying that the upcoming year will finally see an end to violence throughout the world.

St. John Paul II ended his 2003 homily with a particular appeal to the Virgin Mary, asking her to guide the world to that peace we all desire. It is a beautiful and short prayer, one that is always relevant as we continue to strive toward that goal.

May Mary help us discover the face of Jesus, Prince of Peace. May she support and accompany us in this new year; may she obtain for us and for the whole world the desired gift of peace! So be it!

Read more: 9 New Year’s resolutions for Catholics

Read more: John Paul II urged everyone to end the year healing family wounds

Pope John Paul IIPrayers for a Particular Need
