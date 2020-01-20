Don’t assume you already know Jesus, suggests pope

John manifests his astonishment and his consent to this newness brought by Jesus, through a meaningful expression that we repeat at each Mass: “Behold the Lamb of God, Who takes away the sin of the world!”

John the Baptist was astonished at the newness that Christ brought, says Pope Francis, since in Him came a true reversal. In all other religions it is man who sacrifices something to God, but in Christianity, it is God Who offers His Son in solidarity with sinners, for the salvation of humanity.

Francis said that we have to learn a lesson from John the Baptist in this respect: “not to assume that we already know Jesus, that we already know everything about Him.”

We cannot know everything about Him, the Holy Father assured, and invited us to “pause with the Gospel, perhaps even contemplating an icon of Christ, a ‘Holy face.'”