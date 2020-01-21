Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
News

Indian church cautions flock against “Love Jihad”

AJayTvm - Shutterstock
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jan 21, 2020

Leaders of this Eastern rite claim Christian girls are being lured into marriages with Islamist militants.

Leaders of the Indian based Syro-Malabar Catholic church have stirred controversy after a pastoral letter was released which cautioned the community that Christian girls were being lured into terrorist activities by love and marriage to Islamic men, also called a “Love Jihad.”

The letter came after a week-long Synod of the Eastern rite took place, in which 57 of 64 Bishops of the Syro-Malabar church took part. Although they did not use the term “Love Jihad,” they did describe the practice before requesting that the government investigate their claims further.

UCA News reports that Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop and the head of the Syro-Malabar Church, suggested that young women were being lured into situations where they could be used in terrorist activities. He cautioned against interfaith romance, which he felt could cause disharmony between the faiths.

The priest claimed that 12 Christian women have been converted to Islam in the last three years. He went on to explain that they have since lost all contact with these women, who have been taken abroad.

The statement was met with criticism from some who feared that it could create interfaith disharmony. Father Kuriakose Mundadan, a senior priest of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, said that there have been instances where Islamic women have converted to Christianity for love. He challenged the synod to compile data about this trend for comparison.

Others suggested that the Syro-Malabar Church is raising these concerns to draw attention from their own problems. Riju Kanjookaran, an office-bearer of the Archdiocesan Transparency Movement, noted that recent years have seen reports of the Church falling for scams, selling properties, and even becoming involved in sexual abuse scandals.

Father Antony Thalachelloor, secretary of the Syro-Malabar Synod Media Commission, however, was adamant that the report presented by the synod is based on evidence gathered through their own investigation. He told UCA:

“We have records of more than 40 incidents related to different forms of love jihad activities only from the Malabar region in the state. Such details the Church has not released in the public domain for safety and security of the victims. Many did not complain to the police fearing for their life and their family members and also public defamation.”

Fr. Thalachelloor said that it was unfair to attack the Church for bringing up this concern while maintaining the confidence of the victims. He added that the report is not meant to attack a particular people, but to raise awareness of this concerning trend.

Tags:
Catholic ChurchIndiaTerrorism
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  4. J-P Mauro
    Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope reveals 3-word prayer that “gets God’s …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]