Bishop calls for special Bible blessing for Word of God Sunday

Bishop Carl Kemme
Catholic Diocese of Wichita | Facebook | Fair Use
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 25, 2020

In Wichita, Kansas, the bishop is encouraging people to bring their personal and family Bibles to Sunday Mass for a special blessing.

Bishop Carl Kemme of Wichita, Kansas, says he has found great encouragement by Pope Francis’ proclamation of an annual Word of God Sunday, and he is encouraging the faithful of his diocese to bring their Bibles to Mass this Sunday for a special blessing.

The bishop reflects on our great longing for what we can find in Scripture.

My dear friends, because of the great thirst and hunger we all have for truth, for an encounter with Christ, and for a guide along the pathways of life, I join Pope Francis in encouraging you to read, study, and meditate each day on the Sacred Scriptures.

Daily reading of the Holy Bible helps us encounter Christ who is the center of the Revealed Word of God, it helps us grow in our relationship with God whose Word is living and true and it will provide for us a compass to guide us on our pilgrim way.

We should all have a personal Bible, ready at hand to open and read. But the Church like a loving Mother also provides a daily lectionary of the Sacred Scriptures to feed her children with truth.

Bishop Kemme also notes the importance of preparing for the proclamation of the Word at Mass, and of the role of lectors. Read the whole letter here.

