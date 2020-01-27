Make your heart a furnace of love with this prayer

Saints have continually stressed over the years how important it is to start your day off on the right foot. One of the most powerful ways to do this is by making a morning offering. There are countless prayers that can be said, or even those you compose in the silence of your heart.

However, if you not feeling inspired, here is one from the prayer book, The Catholic’s vade-mecum, that may help you give every moment of the day to God, asking God to make your heart a “furnace of love.”

My God and my all, I most earnestly desire, by my every breath, every thought, every word, every desire, and my every movement of body and soul,—to tell thee a thousand times that I love thee more than life, or any thing in this world; and I offer and dedicate myself to thee, renewing my baptismal vows, together with the promises and resolutions of my life past. I am thine, my God and my all; oh, make me so entirely and eternally. Above all, take my heart; extirpate from it all other affections, and make it for the future a furnace of the purest flames of thy most ardent love. Amen.