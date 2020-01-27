Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Make your heart a furnace of love with this prayer

HEART
Giulia Bertelli | Unsplash
Philip Kosloski | Jan 27, 2020

Offer every moment of the day to God with this powerful prayer.

Saints have continually stressed over the years how important it is to start your day off on the right foot. One of the most powerful ways to do this is by making a morning offering. There are countless prayers that can be said, or even those you compose in the silence of your heart.

However, if you not feeling inspired, here is one from the prayer book, The Catholic’s vade-mecum, that may help you give every moment of the day to God, asking God to make your heart a “furnace of love.

My God and my all, I most earnestly desire, by my every breath, every thought, every word, every desire, and my every movement of body and soul,—to tell thee a thousand times that I love thee more than life, or any thing in this world; and I offer and dedicate myself to thee, renewing my baptismal vows, together with the promises and resolutions of my life past.

I am thine, my God and my all; oh, make me so entirely and eternally. Above all, take my heart; extirpate from it all other affections, and make it for the future a furnace of the purest flames of thy most ardent love. Amen.

Read more:
Set your heart on fire with God’s love with this prayer
Read more:
Begin your day right with this morning prayer to the Virgin Mary
