Make your heart a furnace of love with this prayer

Offer every moment of the day to God with this powerful prayer.
However, if you not feeling inspired, here is one from the prayer book, The Catholic’s vade-mecum, that may help you give every moment of the day to God, asking God to make your heart a “furnace of love.”
My God and my all, I most earnestly desire, by my every breath, every thought, every word, every desire, and my every movement of body and soul,—to tell thee a thousand times that I love thee more than life, or any thing in this world; and I offer and dedicate myself to thee, renewing my baptismal vows, together with the promises and resolutions of my life past.
I am thine, my God and my all; oh, make me so entirely and eternally. Above all, take my heart; extirpate from it all other affections, and make it for the future a furnace of the purest flames of thy most ardent love. Amen.
