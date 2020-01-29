Reflect on God’s mercy at the end of the day

It’s important to end your day giving thanks for God’s bountiful mercy.
However, it’s important to surrender all that we are into God’s hands; he knows how to draw good out of our suffering.
In particular, we should meditate on God’s bountiful mercy and how he has taken care of us throughout the day. It’s not easy to remember these moments, but when we give time to reflect on it, our lives will benefit from it.
Here is a short meditation from the Golden Manual and prayer that can help end our day in a positive way, remembering how God is always present in our lives.
O almighty and eternal God, whose majesty fills heaven and earth, I firmly believe that you are here present; that your adorable eye is on me; that you see and know all things, and are most intimately present in the very center of my soul.
I give you thanks, from the bottom of my heart, for all your mercies and blessings bestowed upon me and upon your whole Church; and particularly for those I have received from you this day, in your watching over me, and preserving me from so many evils, and favoring me with so many graces and inspirations, [Here pause, and meditate on God’s mercies from today] Oh, let me never more be ungrateful to you, my God, who are so good and gracious to me.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?