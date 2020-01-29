Reflect on God’s mercy at the end of the day

We don’t always end our days on the right note. We could be angry at our spouse, disappointed by what happened at work, or simply exhausted.

However, it’s important to surrender all that we are into God’s hands; he knows how to draw good out of our suffering.

In particular, we should meditate on God’s bountiful mercy and how he has taken care of us throughout the day. It’s not easy to remember these moments, but when we give time to reflect on it, our lives will benefit from it.

Here is a short meditation from the Golden Manual and prayer that can help end our day in a positive way, remembering how God is always present in our lives.

O almighty and eternal God, whose majesty fills heaven and earth, I firmly believe that you are here present; that your adorable eye is on me; that you see and know all things, and are most intimately present in the very center of my soul.