Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican's display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the "Lamb of God"
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn't know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Reflect on God’s mercy at the end of the day

MAN PRAYING
Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Jan 29, 2020

It’s important to end your day giving thanks for God’s bountiful mercy.

We don’t always end our days on the right note. We could be angry at our spouse, disappointed by what happened at work, or simply exhausted.

However, it’s important to surrender all that we are into God’s hands; he knows how to draw good out of our suffering.

In particular, we should meditate on God’s bountiful mercy and how he has taken care of us throughout the day. It’s not easy to remember these moments, but when we give time to reflect on it, our lives will benefit from it.

Here is a short meditation from the Golden Manual and prayer that can help end our day in a positive way, remembering how God is always present in our lives.

O almighty and eternal God, whose majesty fills heaven and earth, I firmly believe that you are here present; that your adorable eye is on me; that you see and know all things, and are most intimately present in the very center of my soul.

I give you thanks, from the bottom of my heart, for all your mercies and blessings bestowed upon me and upon your whole Church; and particularly for those I have received from you this day, in your watching over me, and preserving me from so many evils, and favoring me with so many graces and inspirations, [Here pause, and meditate on God’s mercies from today] Oh, let me never more be ungrateful to you, my God, who are so good and gracious to me.

Read more:
Pray this night prayer of St. Augustine when trying to fall asleep
Read more:
End your day in peace with this night prayer
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican's display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
