Pray this night prayer of St. Augustine when trying to fall asleep

There exist many night prayers in the vast treasury of Catholic prayers, but not many are written by saints.

One very brief but beautiful prayer is commonly attributed to St. Augustine, a popular saint from the 5th century. What is unique about this prayer is that it not only prays for the person about to fall asleep, but also prays for their loved ones. The prayer entrusts them to God and asks his protecting grace to surround and comfort them.

Watch, Lord, with those who work or wake or weep tonight.

Give the angels and saints charge over those who sleep.

O Lord Jesus Christ, tend your sick ones, rest Your weary ones, bless Your dying ones, soothe the suffering ones, pity all the afflicted ones, shield the joyful ones, and all for Your love’s sake. Amen.