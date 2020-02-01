5 Bible verses to comfort a friend who is suffering

Sometimes all we can do is rely on God’s word to get us through pain and suffering.
In those times, sometimes all we can do is turn to God’s word in the Bible for comfort. There is much suffering in the Bible and God is always there to comfort the afflicted. If you are not sure what to do to comfort a friend, try sharing with them the following Bible verses.
1The God of all grace who called you to his eternal glory through Christ Jesus will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you after you have suffered a little. - 1 Peter 5:10
2The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed. - Psalm 34:19
3For as Christ’s sufferings overflow to us, so through Christ does our encouragement also overflow. - 2 Corinthians 1:5
4I have told you this so that you might have peace in me. In the world you will have trouble, but take courage, I have conquered the world. - John 16:33
5For this momentary light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison. - 2 Corinthians 4:17
