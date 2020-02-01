Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
5 Bible verses to comfort a friend who is suffering

CONSOLE
P Deliss | GODONG
Philip Kosloski | Feb 01, 2020

Sometimes all we can do is rely on God’s word to get us through pain and suffering.

Many of us know of a friend who is currently suffering, or who has experienced a great deal of suffering throughout their lives. It can be difficult to watch and our own words don’t seem to do any good.

In those times, sometimes all we can do is turn to God’s word in the Bible for comfort. There is much suffering in the Bible and God is always there to comfort the afflicted. If you are not sure what to do to comfort a friend, try sharing with them the following Bible verses.

1
The God of all grace who called you to his eternal glory through Christ Jesus will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you after you have suffered a little. - 1 Peter 5:10

2
The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed. - Psalm 34:19

3
For as Christ’s sufferings overflow to us, so through Christ does our encouragement also overflow. - 2 Corinthians 1:5

4
I have told you this so that you might have peace in me. In the world you will have trouble, but take courage, I have conquered the world. - John 16:33

5
For this momentary light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison. - 2 Corinthians 4:17

 

