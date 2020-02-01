Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Art & Culture

Body-building priest lifts faith at the gym and from the pulpit

Father Capo - Facebook
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Feb 01, 2020

Fr. Capo believes in strengthening the body to better connect it to the mind and spirit.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Tim Swift from the Catholic Herald conducted an interview with Miami’s bodybuilding priest, Father Rafael Capo, who brings to the gym his workout bag, a bottle of water, and his ministry. The 51-year-old Puerto Rico native expounded on the importance of mental, physical, and spiritual fitness to allow one’s faith to flourish:

Despite his busy schedule and frequent travel for his job, Fr Capo, who is based in Miami, tries to work out six days a week with a mix of weightlifting and cardio. And while Fr Capo prefers to work out solo, treating it almost like a meditation, people are always asking him questions about his routine in the gym and in his ministry, especially in fitness-obsessed South Florida.

The conversations may start about fitness but eventually move to matters of faith. Fr Capo said he actually handled a few confessions on the gym floor and, in one case, he brought a fellow gym member into the Catholic Church. Fr Capo later led his friend’s marriage liturgy and baptized his child.

What started as one-on-one outreach in the gym has flourished with the advent of social media.

“I didn’t see it as a formal way of ministry,” he said. “I started connecting with friends and people I ministered to. But it began growing, perhaps because of all those connections of presenting a vision of total fitness. I started to get so many young people to connect with that as I presented at many events around the nation and also with events around the world.”

Read more at The Catholic Herald.

Launch the slideshow
Tags:
FaithFitnessPrayerPriest
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  4. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  5. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Put your life in order with this prayer by St. Thomas Aquinas
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  8. J-P Mauro
    Orthodox seminarians shock French ‘Voice’ judges
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]