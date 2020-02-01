Body-building priest lifts faith at the gym and from the pulpit

Fr. Capo believes in strengthening the body to better connect it to the mind and spirit.
Despite his busy schedule and frequent travel for his job, Fr Capo, who is based in Miami, tries to work out six days a week with a mix of weightlifting and cardio. And while Fr Capo prefers to work out solo, treating it almost like a meditation, people are always asking him questions about his routine in the gym and in his ministry, especially in fitness-obsessed South Florida.
The conversations may start about fitness but eventually move to matters of faith. Fr Capo said he actually handled a few confessions on the gym floor and, in one case, he brought a fellow gym member into the Catholic Church. Fr Capo later led his friend’s marriage liturgy and baptized his child.
What started as one-on-one outreach in the gym has flourished with the advent of social media.
“I didn’t see it as a formal way of ministry,” he said. “I started connecting with friends and people I ministered to. But it began growing, perhaps because of all those connections of presenting a vision of total fitness. I started to get so many young people to connect with that as I presented at many events around the nation and also with events around the world.”
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?