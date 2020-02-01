Body-building priest lifts faith at the gym and from the pulpit

Despite his busy schedule and frequent travel for his job, Fr Capo, who is based in Miami, tries to work out six days a week with a mix of weightlifting and cardio. And while Fr Capo prefers to work out solo, treating it almost like a meditation, people are always asking him questions about his routine in the gym and in his ministry, especially in fitness-obsessed South Florida.

The conversations may start about fitness but eventually move to matters of faith. Fr Capo said he actually handled a few confessions on the gym floor and, in one case, he brought a fellow gym member into the Catholic Church. Fr Capo later led his friend’s marriage liturgy and baptized his child.

What started as one-on-one outreach in the gym has flourished with the advent of social media.

“I didn’t see it as a formal way of ministry,” he said. “I started connecting with friends and people I ministered to. But it began growing, perhaps because of all those connections of presenting a vision of total fitness. I started to get so many young people to connect with that as I presented at many events around the nation and also with events around the world.”