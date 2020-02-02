Finding Faith: Is a papal symbol lurking in this WWII-commemorative mosaic?

A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.

Among the less-observed treasures of London’s National Gallery is a series of floor mosaics that are trampled on by millions of visitors every year. One of them has special topicality at the moment. As the UK creates a new relationship with Europe, viewers might look to the theme of “Defiance,” as it shows Prime Minister Winston Churchill protecting the white cliffs of Dover from a demonic being shaped vaguely like a swastika. This is not surprising, as the mosaics were created in 1952, soon after World War II. Entirely unexpected is that the satanic presence should be wearing something very much like a papal tiara. This would probably not have been allowed if the great Sir Kenneth Clark had still been the gallery’s director. A lifelong admirer of Catholic culture, he converted to Catholicism at the end of his life.

Lucien de Guise