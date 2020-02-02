Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Finding Faith: Is a papal symbol lurking in this WWII-commemorative mosaic?

LONDON NATIONAL GALLERY MOSAIC
Lucien de Guise
zeldacaldwell | Feb 02, 2020

Prime Minister Winston Churchill is depicted opposite a demonic figure wearing a very unusual tiara on its head.

A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.
Among the less-observed treasures of London’s National Gallery is a series of floor mosaics that are trampled on by millions of visitors every year. One of them has special topicality at the moment. As the UK creates a new relationship with Europe, viewers might look to the theme of “Defiance,” as it shows Prime Minister Winston Churchill protecting the white cliffs of Dover from a demonic being shaped vaguely like a swastika. This is not surprising, as the mosaics were created in 1952, soon after World War II. Entirely unexpected is that the satanic presence should be wearing something very much like a papal tiara. This would probably not have been allowed if the great Sir Kenneth Clark had still been the gallery’s director. A lifelong admirer of Catholic culture, he converted to Catholicism at the end of his life.
LONDON NATIONAL GALLERY MOSAIC
Lucien de Guise
Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.
