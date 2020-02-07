Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Art & Culture

Raphael’s tapestries of Apostles are returning to the Sistine Chapel

RAPHAEL'S TAPESTRY
Public Domain
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Feb 07, 2020

The 10 tapestries, depicting the life of Saints Peter and Paul, will be on display for one week for the 500th anniversary of the great Renaissance painter.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Ten tapestries designed by the great Renaissance master Raphael will return to their original home in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the painter’s death. The tapestries depict the lives of Sts. Peter and Paul, and will be on display for one week only, from February 17-23, 2020.

Launch the slideshow

Tapestries were woven in Brussels based on Raphael’s “cartoons”

 In 1515 Pope Leo X commissioned Raphael (Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino) to design the tapestries, while the artist was working on St. Peter’s Basilica, completing frescoes for the Vatican’s Stanza della Segnatura (also known today as the Raphael Rooms). Raphael’s designs or “cartoons” were then sent to Brussels, where, over a period of four years, the tapestries were woven out of silk, wool and gilded silver thread.

The 10 “Acts of the Apostles” tapestries are usually kept in the Vatican’s Pinacoteca art gallery, and will be hung at eye level in the Sistine Chapel for the week they are on exhibition. The last time all 10 tapestries were displayed together was for a week in 1983 on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s birth.

Returning to the Sistine Chapel where they were first hung in 1519

The first of the tapestries was hung in the Sistine Chapel in 1519, but all were stolen in 1527 when mercenaries of the army of Charles V, the Holy Roman Emperor, captured Rome. The mutinous soldiers had decided to sack Rome over unpaid wages owed to them for their service during the Italian Wars.

The tapestries were then sold, changed hands several times, and were eventually returned to Pope Julius in 1554. In the 19th century, during Napoleon’s Italian campaign, the tapestries were once again taken. They were later returned to the Vatican in 1808, and have been housed in the Vatican Museum to protect them from environmental damage since the 1930s. 

To celebrate the 500th anniversary of the painter’s death, Rome is hosting an exhibition of more than 200 of Raphael’s paintings at the Scuderie del Quirinale from March 5 to June 2.

 

Tags:
ArtCatholic historyVatican
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl ad highlights ‘Agape,’ known in …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  4. Calah Alexander
    The 3 best exercises for women over 40
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Woman who yanked pope’s arm gets a chance to shake his hand …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl Champion Chiefs thank God for their victory
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Powerful photo of med students in front of slave quarters goes …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]