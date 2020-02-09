Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Spirituality

Express your romantic love with a poem from the Bible

LOVE
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Feb 09, 2020

When trying to write a love poem for your spouse, open up the Bible!

For many people, writing a heartfelt poem for a loved one is the way they can best express the love they have. However, it’s not always easy to do and many times, the end product does not come close to the feelings they truly possess.

One solution to this problem is to open up the Bible!

Within the Old Testament is the Song of Songs, essentially one long passionate love poem. It has been interpreted many ways, one of which explains that it is a love poem written by God to us, expressing the love he has for each person he created.

While you could try reciting the entire book to your spouse, an alternative is to select a few verses that reflect the love that you have. Here is one section that will hopefully inspire you and encourage you to open up this fascinating book.

My lover speaks and says to me,
“Arise, my friend, my beautiful one, and come!

Let me see your face,
let me hear your voice,

For your voice is sweet,
and your face is lovely.”

My lover belongs to me and I to him.

Set me as a seal upon your heart,
as a seal upon your arm;

For Love is strong as Death,
longing is fierce as Sheol.

Its arrows are arrows of fire,
flames of the divine.

Deep waters cannot quench love,
nor rivers sweep it away.
Were one to offer all the wealth of his house for love,
he would be utterly despised. 

(Song of Songs 2:10,14,16; 8:6-7)

Read more:
How to understand the surprisingly sensual Song of Songs
Read more:
Novena to St. Valentine, patron of engaged couples and happy marriages
Tags:
BibleRelationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Calah Alexander
    The 3 best exercises for women over 40
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Woman who yanked pope’s arm gets a chance to shake his hand …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense …
  5. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl Champion Chiefs thank God for their victory
  7. Philip Kosloski
    5 Things Catholics Should Know About First Fridays
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl ad highlights ‘Agape,’ known in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]