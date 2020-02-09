Express your romantic love with a poem from the Bible

For many people, writing a heartfelt poem for a loved one is the way they can best express the love they have. However, it’s not always easy to do and many times, the end product does not come close to the feelings they truly possess.

One solution to this problem is to open up the Bible!

Within the Old Testament is the Song of Songs, essentially one long passionate love poem. It has been interpreted many ways, one of which explains that it is a love poem written by God to us, expressing the love he has for each person he created.

While you could try reciting the entire book to your spouse, an alternative is to select a few verses that reflect the love that you have. Here is one section that will hopefully inspire you and encourage you to open up this fascinating book.

My lover speaks and says to me,

“Arise, my friend, my beautiful one, and come! Let me see your face,

let me hear your voice, For your voice is sweet,

and your face is lovely.” My lover belongs to me and I to him. Set me as a seal upon your heart,

as a seal upon your arm; For Love is strong as Death,

longing is fierce as Sheol. Its arrows are arrows of fire,

flames of the divine. Deep waters cannot quench love,

nor rivers sweep it away.

Were one to offer all the wealth of his house for love,

he would be utterly despised. (Song of Songs 2:10,14,16; 8:6-7)