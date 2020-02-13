Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Daniel Esparza
The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
J-P Mauro
Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic school
Philip Kosloski
Flowers have an important role at Mass
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco

Editor's choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Church

Pope Francis warns of the excuse we make: “Well, it’s not ideal, but …”

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 13, 2020

The great and wise Solomon grew far from God … but it was a slow slide into sin

Like his father David, Solomon fell into grave sin little by little, as we do, “letting ourselves slide slowly, because it is an anesthetized fall. You don’t even realize it, but slowly you slip. Things get relativized, and faithfulness to God is lost.”

Pope Francis made this warning at morning Mass at the Casa Santa Marta, reflecting on the daily reading which reports that “When Solomon was old his wives had turned his heart to strange gods, and his heart was not entirely with the LORD, his God.”

Read more:
Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense of sin

 

Solomon’s wives were from other peoples and had their own gods, the pope explained, “and how often do we forget the Lord and begin to deal with other gods: money, vanity, pride. But this is done slowly, and without the grace of God everything is lost.”

Pope Francis then recalled Psalm 106, to underline how “mingling with the nations” and serving their idols means becoming worldly and pagan.

For us this slippery slide in life is directed toward worldliness. This is the grave sin: “Everyone is doing it. Don’t worry about it; obviously it’s not ideal, but…”

We justify ourselves with these words, at the price of losing our faithfulness to the one and only God. They are modern idols. Let us consider this sin of worldliness, of losing the authenticity of the Gospel, the authenticity of the Word of God, and the love of God who gave His life for us. There is no way to maintain a good relationship with God and with the devil.

Concluding his homily, Pope Francis invited us to ask the Lord for the grace to stop ourselves when we notice that our heart has begun to slip away from Him.

Let us ask the Lord for the grace to understand when our heart begins to weaken and to slide, so that we can stop. His grace and love will stop that slide if we ask in prayer.

Read more:
Pope Francis reflects on changes in his spiritual life since his election to Chair of Peter
Tags:
Pope Francis
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
