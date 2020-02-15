Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Flowers have an important role at Mass
V. M. Traverso
7 Little-known facts about Michelangelo’s Pietà
Kathleen N. Hattrup
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve
J-P Mauro
Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic school

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Spirituality

Why does Mass begin with a procession?

ENTRANCE PROCESSION
Pascal Deloche | Godong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Feb 15, 2020

The entrance procession is highly symbolic, reminding us that our life is a pilgrimage to the heights of Heaven.

In the Roman Rite of the Catholic Church, Mass typically starts with a procession, whether it starts from the entrance of the church or the sacristy. While it may appear to be a practical consideration, the procession does have a spiritual aspect to it.

During the first few centuries after Christianity was legalized in Rome, the pope would frequently gather with his little flock at various points in the city and then process to a different “stational” church. The Catholic Encyclopedia offers a brief description of this early version of the procession.

The pontiff, the clergy, and the people assembled in the appointed church, where the clergy vested and the office was begun…As the procession moved along to the stational church where the Mass was to be offered the Kyrie Eleison and the litanies were sung, from which the procession itself was often called litania.

It was often called a “penitential procession,” and was used as a way to prepare the hearts of those who were to participate in Mass. The physical act of moving from one place to another gave the faithful a chance to get away from the world and enter into something very solemn and moving.

While this action was shortened over the centuries, Mass was always preceded by a smaller procession within the church building. It still retained many of the same features and also became a symbolic gesture that reminded the faithful of their procession or “pilgrimage” to Heaven.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains the spiritual symbolism of a pilgrimage.

Pilgrimages evoke our earthly journey toward heaven and are traditionally very special occasions for renewal in prayer. (CCC 2691)

The sanctuary of the church is naturally a place that symbolize heaven, with the presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

Furthermore, often the sanctuary is elevated by a number of steps. This too has symbolism, lifting up our eyes (and hearts) to God, but also reminding us of Jesus’ ascent to Mount Calvary. The priest assumes this role and ascends to a “mystical” Mount Calvary to offer the sacrifice of the Mass, participating in the one sacrifice of Jesus on the cross.

The next time you attend Mass, try to internalize the entrance procession and use it as an opportunity to prepare your heart for what is about to happen, transporting yourself from this world into the mystical “Supper of the Lamb,” where we hope to be fully united with God for all eternity.

Read more:
Why is the Gospel led by candles and incense at Mass?
Read more:
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsMass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Classic boys’ names inspired by great Lenten saints
  8. Katrina Fernandez
    Why, yes, missing Mass on Sunday actually is a mortal sin
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]