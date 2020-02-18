Before confession ask your Guardian Angel for help

Confessing your sins in the sacrament of reconciliation can often be a daunting task, especially if you have not been to confession in many years. You might feel embarrassed or afraid and are tempted to stay at home.

If you are hesitating at all, turn to your Guardian Angel for help! Catholics firmly believe that God assigns an angel to be at our side, whose primary goal is to get us to Heaven.

Even though we do not see or hear them, they have an ability to encourage us and give us strength in our time of need. All we need to do is be open to their spiritual assistance and ask them for help.

Below is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that is directed to your Guardian Angel, as well as the saints of Heaven, asking all your spiritual friends for strength to confess your sins to a priest, so that you may feel the mercy of God wash over you.