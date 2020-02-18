Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Philip Kosloski
Flowers have an important role at Mass
Daniel Esparza
The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Patty Knap
New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Spirituality

Before confession ask your Guardian Angel for help

GUARDIAN ANGEL
Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Feb 18, 2020

If you are having difficulty with the idea of going to confession, ask your Guardian Angel to give you strength!

Confessing your sins in the sacrament of reconciliation can often be a daunting task, especially if you have not been to confession in many years. You might feel embarrassed or afraid and are tempted to stay at home.

If you are hesitating at all, turn to your Guardian Angel for help! Catholics firmly believe that God assigns an angel to be at our side, whose primary goal is to get us to Heaven.

Read more:
5 Little-known facts about Guardian Angels

Even though we do not see or hear them, they have an ability to encourage us and give us strength in our time of need. All we need to do is be open to their spiritual assistance and ask them for help.

Below is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that is directed to your Guardian Angel, as well as the saints of Heaven, asking all your spiritual friends for strength to confess your sins to a priest, so that you may feel the mercy of God wash over you.

I ask you, O my Guardian Angel, my holy patrons N. N.; St. Peter and St. Mary Magdalen, and of all the saints of God. Intercede for me a sinner, assist me that I may be able to declare my sins to the priest, fully, humbly, and with a contrite heart. Send forth God’s light into my soul, and reveal to me all those sins which I ought to confess at this time. O most merciful Jesus, be merciful unto me a sinner. Amen.

Read more:
How to go to confession when you haven’t gone in years
Read more:
7 Tips for a good confession, from a saint and spiritual guide
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSacraments
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  3. J-P Mauro
    Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why does Mass begin with a procession?
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life
  7. Ryan Colby
    The death of Bre Payton and my embrace of the Cross
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]