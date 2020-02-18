Before confession ask your Guardian Angel for help

If you are having difficulty with the idea of going to confession, ask your Guardian Angel to give you strength!
If you are hesitating at all, turn to your Guardian Angel for help! Catholics firmly believe that God assigns an angel to be at our side, whose primary goal is to get us to Heaven.
Even though we do not see or hear them, they have an ability to encourage us and give us strength in our time of need. All we need to do is be open to their spiritual assistance and ask them for help.
Below is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that is directed to your Guardian Angel, as well as the saints of Heaven, asking all your spiritual friends for strength to confess your sins to a priest, so that you may feel the mercy of God wash over you.
I ask you, O my Guardian Angel, my holy patrons N. N.; St. Peter and St. Mary Magdalen, and of all the saints of God. Intercede for me a sinner, assist me that I may be able to declare my sins to the priest, fully, humbly, and with a contrite heart. Send forth God’s light into my soul, and reveal to me all those sins which I ought to confess at this time. O most merciful Jesus, be merciful unto me a sinner. Amen.
