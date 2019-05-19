More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

When are Guardian Angels assigned to protect us?

Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 19, 2019

Angels surround us from the very beginning of our life on earth.

Guardian Angels can be seen throughout Scripture, such as in the book of Judith where she states that God’s “angel hath been my keeper” (Judith 13:20 DRA). Jesus taught his disciples about the existence of Guardian Angels when speaking about the protection of little children, “See that you do not despise one of these little ones; for I tell you that in heaven their angels always behold the face of my Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 18:10).

Though not explicitly revealed in Scripture, it is generally believed by theologians that all human beings, whether they are Christian or not, are assigned a Guardian Angel. Pope Pius XII related in an address how, “Everyone, no matter how humble he may be, has angels to watch over him.” This is consistent with Sacred Scripture, the teachings of Sts. Thomas Aquinas, Basil, and Jerome, and experiences from non-Christians who believe they were helped by a Guardian Angel.

If all people are given a Guardian Angel, when does this assignment occur?

The only official statement about the timing of this assignment comes from the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which states, “From its beginning until death, human life is surrounded by their watchful care and intercession. ‘Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd leading him to life'” (CCC 336).

The statement is not precise and simply points to the “beginning” of human life. Theologians have debated over the centuries the exact moment of this assignment and there exist multiple views.

For example, St. Jerome says simply, “how great the dignity of the soul, since each one has from his birth an angel commissioned to guard it.” This was a popular opinion for many centuries, based on the scientific knowledge they possessed at the time.

On the other hand, St. Anselm states, “Every soul is committed to an angel at the moment when it is united with a body.” While this too is debated among theologians, many believe this occurs at conception. According to a Vatican document compiled by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger in 1987, “the spiritual soul of each man is ‘immediately created’ by God.”

It follows then, that a Guardian Angel is likely appointed at the moment of conception. It is not a dogmatic belief of the Catholic Church, but appears to follow from other teachings that have been handed down over the centuries, and would be consistent with Jesus’ words in the Gospel of Matthew.

Even if an individual Guardian Angel isn’t assigned at conception, the mother’s Guardian Angel would be automatically put in charge of the developing human being in the womb.

Whether we realize it or not, from the very beginning of our lives we are surrounded by heavenly angels who want to protect us from all spiritual and physical harm. We have the free will to allow them to do their jobs or we can cut ourselves off from their protecting help. It is a profound mystery, one that we will never fully understand until we finally meet our Guardian Angel in the life to come.

Read more:
What does my Guardian Angel look like?
Read more:
A visual guide to Guardian Angels: Here’s what you need to know

 

Tags:
AngelsSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW