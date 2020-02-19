Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pro-life organization will compete with Planned Parenthood in Dallas fundraiser

DALLAS PRAYER LUNCHEON FOR LIFE
Heroic Media | Facebook | Fair Use
John Burger | Feb 19, 2020

Heroic Media has an internet advertising platform that redirects women to pregnancy help centers.

Two fundraising luncheons will be taking place in the Dallas area on March 6, and their goals could hardly be more different. Planned Parenthood will hold its Annual “Awards” Luncheon at the Hilton Anatole Hotel from noon to 1:30. In those very same 90 minutes, a group known as Heroic Media will host its fifth annual National Prayer Luncheon for Life.

One organization will be raising money to help it remain the nation’s number one abortion provider, while the other will seek funds to help pregnant women find resources to help them choose life. Last year, Heroic Media’s free event garnered $1.4 million while the Planned Parenthood luncheon raised $2.2 million with tickets priced at $250 each.

This year, Heroic Media will be striving to out-fundraise its rival. Tickets for the free luncheon at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine are already sold out, but supporters will be able to view a live-streaming of the event. New England Patriots’ all-star tight end Benjamin Watson and his wife, Kirsten, are serving as honorary chairpersons, and filmmaker Jason Jones will address the event. Jones and Watson have produced a new documentary — Divided Hearts of America: The Truth About Abortion in America — to be released later this year.

Jones’s film projects include The Stoning of Soraya M, Bella and Crescendo. He is President of Movie to Movement and the Human Rights Education Organization (H.E.R.O.).

Proceeds from the event fund Heroic Media’s OAASYS (On-demand Alternatives to Abortion SYStem), an internet advertising platform that redirects abortion-seeking women away from Planned Parenthood, connecting them instead to pro-life pregnancy help centers.

 

