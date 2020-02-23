Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Caroline Becker
This statue of the Virgin Mary is taller than Christ the Redeemer

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Church

7 Of the best quotes from St. Augustine (even if you can’t really pick just 7)

ST AUGUSTINE; CATHOLIC PRAYER
Public Domain
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup and Daniel Esparza | Feb 23, 2020

With 34 years as bishop, he left the Church with one of the richest legacies of all time.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Augustine was born in North Africa in 354, the son of a saint — Monica — and Patricius. His early life was marked by experimentation, speculation, and periods of sin and doubt. For a time he embraced the Manichean Heresy but through the prayers of his mother and the influence of Saint Ambrose, whom he met in Milan, Italy, Augustine was baptized in 387. He was ordained a priest in 391.

In 395, Augustine was named bishop of Hippo (modern-day Annaba, Algeria), becoming the spokesman of the Church in North Africa.

As bishop, Augustine guided his flock for 34 years, instructing them by his teaching and writing.

He is especially honored for his highly developed, careful explanations of the faith, as well as his Confessions, The City of God, and various treatises and sermons.

St. Augustine died in 430 and was honored as a saint immediately after his death. He is also a doctor of the Church.

Read more:
4 Lessons from St. Augustine to keep us from unhealthy oversharing
Read more:
15 Inspiring African saints’ names ideal for your baby boy
Launch the slideshow
Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
  3. Ray Cavanaugh
    The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The man who kissed pope’s forehead says Our Lady healed him …
  5. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  6. Aleteia
    98-year-old Catholic bishop overcomes coronavirus
  7. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Caroline Becker
This statue of the Virgin Mary is taller than Christ the Redeemer
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]