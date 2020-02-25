Crossing guard, 88, loses his life protecting two school children

At 88 years of age Bob Nill recently became a hero saving the lives of two young boys. As a crossing guard next to Christ The King Catholic School in Kansas City, the elderly gentlemen stepped out to protect two pupils from an oncoming vehicle and in doing so, lost his life.

The children were on their way to school last Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. when Nill spotted a car approaching. By stopping the pupils from stepping off the sidewalk, he put himself in danger and was hit by the car, reported NBC News.

Thankfully the children were saved, but the octogenarian died from his injuries later in hospital. “All the children of the school are safe and we prayed a Rosary immediately as a school for Mr. Nill,” explained a post on the school’s Facebook page. They went on to describe Nill as a “hero.”

The school’s principal, Cathy Fithian, shared with KSHB, an NBC affiliate: “… we are thankful, we feel very blessed to have had him in our lives for five years. We just pray for his family at this time.”

She also believed that things might have ended in tragedy for the children, who were 7 and 11, had the dedicated crossing guard not prevented them from stepping out onto the road.

Nill started his position with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County five years ago. In a press release his employers shared how they were “deeply saddened” by his death. They went on to say: “Unified Government staff extends their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the employee’s family, friends and all those affected by this tragedy.”

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.

Read more: 3 Inspiring Catholic heroes who gave it all