3-year-old helps tornado victims because “that’s what God wants us to do”

Riding to the rescue on his tricycle, toddler Dax comes armed with tools to help his neighbors.
After a discussion with his grandma, Susan Dyer, the three-year-old boy called Dax wanted to see if they could be of any use to those in his community. Taking things very seriously, the young boy got all the necessary equipment and loaded it on to the back of his trike. Donning a pair of safety goggles, he pedaled out to assess the damage and to see where he could use his expertise in repairing the damaged homes.
“He told me he had to come work to help his neighbors with their broken houses because that’s what God wants us to do,” explained his grandmother in a Facebook post, adding “everybody absolutely loved it.”
While the little boy might not have been able to actually fix any damage, he certainly put a smile on the faces of many of the victims who came across the willing volunteer. But as Dyer said, her grandson is just one of many other volunteers trying to help their community, as reported by Kake.com.
“It’s been beautiful to watch how the community has rallied around each other,” Dyer shared. It really is in events like these that we see the very best of God’s creation at work.
