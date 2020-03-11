Day 2 of a powerful novena to St. Joseph

As we prepare for the feast of St. Joseph on March 19, let us entrust to him, as protector of the Church, our needs. Here is Day 2 of the novena:

O Glorious St. Joseph, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, to you do we raise our hearts and hands, to implore your powerful intercession in obtaining from the benign Heart of Jesus all the helps and graces necessary for our spiritual and temporal welfare, particularly the grace of a happy death, and the special favor we now implore.

[Mention request]

O Glorious St. Joseph, spouse of the Immaculate Virgin, obtain for us a pure, humble, and charitable mind, and perfect resignation to the divine Will.

Be our guide, father and model through life, that we may merit to die as you did, in the arms of Jesus and Mary.

Memorare to St. Joseph

Remember, most pure spouse of Mary, ever Virgin, my loving protector, St. Joseph, that no one ever had recourse to your protection or asked for your aid without obtaining relief. Confiding, therefore, in your goodness, I come before you and humbly implore you. Despise not my petitions, foster-father of the Redeemer, but graciously receive them. Amen.

Day 2

O blessed St. Joseph,

tenderhearted father,

faithful guardian of Jesus,

chaste spouse of the Mother of God,

we pray and beseech you to offer to God the Father,

His divine son,

bathed in blood on the Cross for sinners.

And through the thrice holy name of Jesus

obtain for us of the eternal Father

the favor for which we implore your intercession:

(State your request here…)

Amid the splendors of eternity,

forget not the sorrows of those who pray,

those who weep;

stay the almighty arm that smites us,

that by your prayers and those of your most holy spouse,

the Heart of Jesus may be moved to pity and to pardon.

Amen.

Concluding prayer

O St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God,

I place in you all my interests and desires. O St. Joseph, assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord; so that having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.

O St. Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me, and ask Him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. Amen O St. Joseph, hear my prayers and obtain my petitions.

O St. Joseph, pray for me.