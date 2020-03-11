Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Church

Devil has two tactics, explains Pope Francis

Document / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 11, 2020

In morning homily, pope says that the devil enjoys destroying, but he begins with something more subtle

In his morning Mass homily on March 11, Pope Francis explained how the devil tempts us to reject God’s plan.

Drawing from both readings, the Holy Father said that the devil first places obstacles in our path, rather than quickly destroying us.Then he becomes malicious. Jeremiah’s experience is also a prophesy “of the Lord’s passion,” the pope said.

Let’s put up obstacles … The devil doesn’t say, ‘Let’s conquer him’, or ‘Let’s kick him out.’ No. ‘Let’s make his life difficult. Torment him’…. It’s not only a death sentence. It’s more than that. It’s humiliation….

The devil has two styles when he persecutes Christians, the pope continued. First, he tries to seduce with worldliness by “making them change the plan of redemption.” This is the spirit of the world, expressed on the lips of the Mother of the sons of Zebedee. Vanity, worldliness, careerism, success: these are the ways “the devil proposes to distance us from the cross of Christ.”

When that doesn’t work, he tries to destroy. “The devil’s pride is so great that he tries to destroy and enjoys destroying through maliciousness,” Pope Francis said.

Speaking of the persecution of many saints and Christians, the pope reflected on how the devil acts with brutality: “They are not killed immediately. They are made to suffer.”

This is also what Jesus experienced. The two thieves crucified with Jesus were not tormented like He was. They were left in peace to die. “No one insulted them,” the pope said.

Discernment conquers the devil

Discerning how the devil is working on us is the way to overcome the obstacles the devil places on our path of discipleship, Francis said. When a person is persecuted, they face the devil’s “revenge” because it means they have conquered him. This is evident today in the lives of many Christians who are “cruelly persecuted.”

He then reflected on the suffering endured by Asia Bibi during her 9-year imprisonment. “This is the devil’s maliciousness”, the pope said.

Read more:
Asia Bibi to Aleteia: “At every moment, I kept God in my heart”

Pope Francis concluded his homily with a prayer for this discernment:

May the Lord grant us the grace of knowing how to discern when the spirit that wants to destroy us is present… and when the same spirit wants to console us through the appearances of the world, with vanity.

May the Lord grant us the grace to discern the Lord’s way, which is the cross, from the way of the world which is vanity, and appearance.

Read more:
Be careful of Satan when he’s sweet and polite, warns pope
Tags:
Satan
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  3. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  4. Silvia Costantini
    Coronavirus: What should Catholics do?
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    10 Saints with dysfunctional families
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  7. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
  8. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]