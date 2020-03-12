Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime

Editor's choice
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads

overprotective parenting
Sangoiri - Shutterstock
Theresa Civantos Barber | Mar 12, 2020

Being a mom or dad is a lot of work, but at least it gives us plenty of laughs!

Click here to launch the slideshow

If there’s one thing all moms and dads can agree on, it’s that parenting is a tough gig. It’s the job that gives you no breaks or time off, and keeps you hard at work both day and night. Of course, it’s also incredibly worthwhile, giving you some of the sweetest days and happiest memories of your life—and, of course, some of the greatest laughs!

Kids really are the best comedians, with their nonsensical antics and innocently hilarious questions and opinions. Not only are kids hilarious, but laughing at their antics makes it easier to put up with the havoc they wreak. Most little kids make messes right and left, but retaining your sense of humor is key to happy parenting.

Share a laugh with us at these 12 memes that capture the reality of parenting a little too well!

Read more:
15 Hilarious Catholic Memes to Get Your April Fools’ Day Started Off Right
Read more:
Kids say the darnedest things… at Mass
Tags:
FatherhoodHumorMotherhoodParenting
