Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Shutterstock
J-P Mauro | Mar 12, 2020

We visited every drive-through we could find, and here’s what to eat and what to avoid.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Two weeks into Lent, and we’re trying to come up with more options for our Friday lunches and dinners.

Last year, Aleteia took a look at some fast-food options for Catholic fasters on the go, and we examined four of the biggest names in the industry: McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Checkers. This time, however, we’ve thrown a few more into the mix, like Chick-fil-A and Long John Silver.

Some of the new places we tried were surprisingly good, but a few of the ones we liked last year just didn’t hit the mark. We would like it noted that the tasters, all of whom routinely eat fast food, were exceptionally hungry when we conducted the comparison — and we had worried that this would skew the results — but still, we found that we liked fewer than half of the contestants this year.

Take a look at our slide show to see which fast food restaurants do fish well and which ones you should never, ever visit on a Lenten Friday.

Tags:
FoodLent
