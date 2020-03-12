The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Click here to launch the slideshow

Two weeks into Lent, and we’re trying to come up with more options for our Friday lunches and dinners.

Last year, Aleteia took a look at some fast-food options for Catholic fasters on the go, and we examined four of the biggest names in the industry: McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, and Checkers. This time, however, we’ve thrown a few more into the mix, like Chick-fil-A and Long John Silver.

Some of the new places we tried were surprisingly good, but a few of the ones we liked last year just didn’t hit the mark. We would like it noted that the tasters, all of whom routinely eat fast food, were exceptionally hungry when we conducted the comparison — and we had worried that this would skew the results — but still, we found that we liked fewer than half of the contestants this year.

