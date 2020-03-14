Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
For Her

How to make the most of Lent when you’re pregnant

pregnant
Halfpoint | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Sarah Surette | Mar 14, 2020

These Scripture passages will help give your Lent — and your pregnancy — deep meaning.

The Lenten season is about trying to become more Christ-like, adding things to aid in the process and removing things that distract us from it. Due to the physical demands of pregnancy, expectant women are exempt from fasting during Lent, but since fasting is such a major part of the season, many women feel that they’re not able to participate fully in the days of preparation before Easter. Even without fasting, however, there are many ways to make the most of Lent during your pregnancy. Using powerful quotes from Scripture, here are 5 ways to do that:

I want to know Christ—yes, to know the power of his resurrection and participation in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, and so, somehow, attaining to the resurrection from the dead. – Philippians 3:10-11

Pregnancy is a time of joy and excitement. It is also a time of great struggle, culminating in the incredible pain of childbirth, through which a new life is brought into the world.  A woman’s journey through pregnancy, labor, and childbirth closely mirrors Christ’s trial in the desert, suffering, death, and resurrection. When looked at in this light, Lent is an ideal time to be pregnant. 

Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you.1 Peter 5:6 

Everyone, pregnant or not, struggles with pride. One woman made it her Lenten sacrifice to accept offers of help during her pregnancy. She let go of her pride and accepted the charity of others with a thankful heart. This could also be accomplished by performing acts of kindness without witnesses, sharing the spotlight or admitting fault when in the wrong. 

All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness. – 2 Timothy 3:16 

Lent is a wonderful time to better understand the teachings of Christ. This can be accomplished in many ways, such as attending daily Mass when it is possible, regularly praying the rosary, making it a goal to read through the Bible or meditating on the Gospel of the day. An expectant mother can find something, big or small, to do every day to strengthen her spiritual life, bringing her closer to God. 

And He was saying to them all, “If anyone wishes to come after Me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross daily and follow Me. For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake, he is the one who will save it.” – Luke 9:23-24

Self-mortification encompasses much more than just fasting. It is denial of corporal desires in order to strengthen the spiritual will and, in doing so, becoming closer to Christ. This denial could be in the form of avoiding  a favorite food, giving up coffee or tea, staying away from social media or turning off the television, to name a few. Through small acts of self-denial, a woman can imitate the suffering of Christ, taking up her cross and following Him.

Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you. – Ephesians 4:32

From personal experience, going through a pregnancy with a positive attitude can be very hard. Acting in a loving, forgiving, kind way while also feeling sick, tired and physically uncomfortable can take a great effort. Even though Jesus was beaten, ridiculed and nailed to the cross, He still asked His Father to forgive His tormentors. He never stopped loving mankind, despite how ugly their actions were and how deeply they hurt Him. 

Read more:
Pregnancy in art: A fascinating glimpse into depictions of the gift of life
Read more:
5 Annoying situations that happen when you’re pregnant — and how to deal with them

 

Tags:
Pregnancy
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Fabiana Santos
    How to defuse a child’s tantrum with one question
  3. Cecilia Zinicola
    4 Famous designers share what makes a woman elegant
  4. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  5. Adriana Bello
    10 Curious facts about Emily Dickinson
  6. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  7. Aci Digital
    Pope Francis’ 13 tips for a good marriage
  8. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]