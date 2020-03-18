Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Philip Kosloski
During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of St. Michael the Archangel

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Lifestyle

12 of the funniest working from home memes

WORK FROM HOME
ivector | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Mar 18, 2020

Have a little laugh at the highs and lows of working from home.

Click here to launch the slideshow

As we battle the new coronavirus, many people around the world are now coming to grips with working from home. For some, this is an experience they might have dreamed of for years; for others, it’s a logistical nightmare involving the demands of kids, poor internet connection, and the temptation to open the fridge a lot.

To help you see the sunny side of earning a living from home, and to remind you that you’re not alone, check out these memes that might feel a little familiar already. (And if they don’t yet, they may pretty soon!)

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
12 Tips for working at home successfully
Read more:
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Tags:
CoronavirusHumorWork
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a …
  5. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Magnificat online goes free, to help the homebound pray from home …
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Mass canceled? The Church is still at prayer!
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]