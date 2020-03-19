Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Church

Pope offers Mass again for prisoners: “They are also thinking of their families”

Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 19, 2020

In homily, Francis reflects on Joseph’s capacity to control his work, but also enter into the mystery of God, beyond his control

Once again, Pope Francis offered his Mass at the Casa Santa Marta on the morning of March 19 for those in prison, saying, “they suffer a lot from uncertainty and pain.” On March 11, he had the same intention, reflecting the prion riots in Italy after the lockdown measures prohibited visitors. Several prisoners died as a result of those riots.

The Holy Father has given special prominence to prison ministry in his pontificate, choosing to celebrate the Holy Thursday Masses in prisons, as well as speaking out even more emphatically than his predecessors on the death penalty.

Read more:
Pope asks prisoners to write Good Friday meditations

“We pray today for our brothers and sisters who are in prison,” he said at the start of Mass. “They suffer a lot,” he continued, “because of the uncertainty of what’s happening inside the prison. They are also thinking of their families and how they are doing, some of them are sick, wondering if they need anything. Let’s be near those in prison today. They are suffering a lot during this uncertain and painful moment.”

The pope’s homily focused on St. Joseph, as the Church celebrates his solemnity today.

He was chosen to educate a man who was true man, but who was also God. Only God could have educated such a person, but there wasn’t someone like that. The Lord chose a just man, a man of faith, a man who was capable of being a man, and also capable of speaking with God, of entering into God’s mystery. This was Joseph life.

The Holy Father reflected on how Joseph’s labors required great precision from him, as he was able to command the materials of his craft down to millimeters of precision.

He was precise, but also able to enter into the mystery that he could not control. This is Joseph’s holiness.

“Let’s ask the Lord for this grace,” Pope Francis prayed at the conclusion of his homily.

May the Church live in the concreteness of everyday life and also in that ‘concreteness’ of the mystery. Entering into the mystery is not about dreaming. Entering into the mystery is precisely this: to adore. Entering into the mystery is doing today what we will do in the future. When we will have arrived in God’s presence: adore. May the Lord grant His Church this grace.

Read more:
Do you know what it is to adore God? Pope says we must learn, because that’s what we’ll do in heaven
Read more:
St. Joseph “makes impossible things possible,” says Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a …
  7. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]