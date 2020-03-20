Prayer for strength during sickness

Sickness can prove to be a very difficult trial to endure. Not only are we tested in our bodies, our soul is similarly put under much strain.

Sometimes even our faith in God is tested during such suffering.

Here is a brief prayer to God from The Catholic’s vade-mecum, asking him for strength during your sickness, placing all your trust in him.

O Lord Jesus Christ, I receive this sickness as coming from your fatherly hand. Confirm my soul with strength from above, that I may bear with true Christian patience all the uneasiness, pains, disquiets, and troubles under which I labor; preserve me from all temptations and murmuring thoughts, that in this time of affliction I may in no way offend you; and grant that this and all other earthly trials may be the means of preparing my soul for its passage into eternity, that, being purified from all my sins, I may believe in you, hope in you, love you above all things, and finally, through your infinite merits, be admitted into the company of the blessed in heaven, there to praise you for ever and ever. Amen.