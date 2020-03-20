Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a spiritual communion

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Inspiring Stories

Two young cellists perform concert for self-isolated elderly neighbor

CHILDREN CELLOS
TheColumbusDispatch | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Mar 20, 2020

… who promptly transmitted to her grandchildren in lock-down thousands of miles away.

With millions of people in lockdown, people are demonstrating their creativity, resolve, and compassion. From opera singers in Italy serenading their neighbors from their windows, to fitness instructors in Spain offering sessions for people stuck in their apartments to take part in on their balconies, we’re seeing the very best of humanity.

In the state of Ohio, a pair of talented siblings are joining the list of individuals caring for others after their mother, Rebecca Tien, saw the moving videos of the European makeshift performances and thought her children could add to this musical festival.

Although the Tiens don’t have a balcony, the mom suggested to an elderly neighbor, Helena Schlam, who is self-isolating, that perhaps her kids could put on an impromptu performance on their porch and she could listen from inside her house.

The 78-year-old, who lives alone, decided to go a little further and sit on the porch well away from the young musicians: Tarane, aged 9, and his six-year-old sister Calliope, according to the Washington Post.

In the video of the performance you can see the children putting out all the stops. Donning their Sunday best — a suit and a pretty pink dress — the two youngsters performed their hearts out, much to the delight of Schlam. The senior was so impressed she live-streamed the event to her grandchildren who are also in lock-down in Israel.

While the Tien children unwittingly pulled off their first international performance, they also brought much joy to their neighbor, who shared with their mom: “Music is how we’re going to get through this.”

If you’re already in self-isolation or lock-down, or preparing for this scenario, be sure to polish off any instruments and get ready to join in the global musical performances that are lifting the spirits of all who listen.


Read more:
Caring for neighbors during epidemics has long Christian history
Read more:
What an entire neighborhood did to communicate with a 2-year-old girl
Tags:
CompassionCoronavirusMusic
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  6. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  8. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Saints who have had to live without the Eucharist
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]