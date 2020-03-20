Two young cellists perform concert for self-isolated elderly neighbor

With millions of people in lockdown, people are demonstrating their creativity, resolve, and compassion. From opera singers in Italy serenading their neighbors from their windows, to fitness instructors in Spain offering sessions for people stuck in their apartments to take part in on their balconies, we’re seeing the very best of humanity.

In the state of Ohio, a pair of talented siblings are joining the list of individuals caring for others after their mother, Rebecca Tien, saw the moving videos of the European makeshift performances and thought her children could add to this musical festival.

Although the Tiens don’t have a balcony, the mom suggested to an elderly neighbor, Helena Schlam, who is self-isolating, that perhaps her kids could put on an impromptu performance on their porch and she could listen from inside her house.

The 78-year-old, who lives alone, decided to go a little further and sit on the porch well away from the young musicians: Tarane, aged 9, and his six-year-old sister Calliope, according to the Washington Post.

In the video of the performance you can see the children putting out all the stops. Donning their Sunday best — a suit and a pretty pink dress — the two youngsters performed their hearts out, much to the delight of Schlam. The senior was so impressed she live-streamed the event to her grandchildren who are also in lock-down in Israel.

While the Tien children unwittingly pulled off their first international performance, they also brought much joy to their neighbor, who shared with their mom: “Music is how we’re going to get through this.”

If you’re already in self-isolation or lock-down, or preparing for this scenario, be sure to polish off any instruments and get ready to join in the global musical performances that are lifting the spirits of all who listen.



