Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Philip Kosloski
During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of St. Michael the Archangel
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
For Her

9 Suggestions for pregnant women to stay healthy during the coronavirus

PREGNANCY
PH888 | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Sarah Surette | Mar 21, 2020

Some reassuring and helpful advice as you wait for your baby in these uncertain times.

Click here to launch the slideshow

When it comes to the coronavirus, there’s much we still don’t know, including its effects on pregnant women. Some research suggests that pregnant women do not contract the virus at a greater rate, nor pass it on their unborn children. But if you’re pregnant, what steps can you take to stay healthy? 

The advice is not much different than what the general public should be doing, but click on the slideshow to be reminded of the general recommendations pregnant women can follow: 

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
How to make the most of Lent when you’re pregnant
Tags:
Pregnancy
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Beatriz Camargo
    6 Essential tips for moms who’ve just had their first baby
  3. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Patron saints to accompany you throughout your pregnancy
  5. Aci Digital
    Pope Francis’ 13 tips for a good marriage
  6. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor
  7. Fabiana Santos
    How to defuse a child’s tantrum with one question
  8. Chloe Langr
    3 Women saints who know the pain of miscarriage
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]