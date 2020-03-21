Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a spiritual communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
During dark times, offer to God an act of hope

Philip Kosloski | Mar 21, 2020

Hope in God means placing our trust in Christ’s promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit.

When the world appears to crumble around us, it can be easy to fall into despair. There remains little that brings us joy and we don’t know if anything good will ever happen again.

Yet, it is precisely during those dark times that we need to place our hope in God.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church describes hope as a “virtue,” explaining how it consists of “placing our trust in Christ’s promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit” (CCC 1817).

One way to foster hope within us is to frequently pray a short “act of hope” throughout the day. This calls upon the grace of God to flood our soul with a supernatural hope that will endure.

Here is an example of an act of hope, which can be memorized and prayed often.

My God, relying on your infinite mercy and goodness, and recognizing how you are always faithful to your promises, I place all my hope in you! My life is in your hands!

Read more:
5 Bible verses that give you hope for the future
Read more:
Pray Augustine’s Act of Hope, to restore yours
