During dark times, offer to God an act of hope

Hope in God means placing our trust in Christ’s promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit.
Yet, it is precisely during those dark times that we need to place our hope in God.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church describes hope as a “virtue,” explaining how it consists of “placing our trust in Christ’s promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit” (CCC 1817).
One way to foster hope within us is to frequently pray a short “act of hope” throughout the day. This calls upon the grace of God to flood our soul with a supernatural hope that will endure.
Here is an example of an act of hope, which can be memorized and prayed often.
My God, relying on your infinite mercy and goodness, and recognizing how you are always faithful to your promises, I place all my hope in you! My life is in your hands!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?