5 Bible verses that give you hope for the future

It is not always easy to have hope, as the world is never truly at peace. There are always world events or tragedies that happen in our own lives that make us doubt the future will be any good.

However, when we look at the Bible, we are reminded to put our hope in God, who can get us through any suffering and see the beauty of the future that awaits us.

They that hope in the Lord will renew their strength, they will soar on eagles’ wings; They will run and not grow weary, walk and not grow faint. (Isaiah 40:31)

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13)

I continue my pursuit toward the goal, the prize of God’s upward calling, in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 3:14)

For this momentary light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to what is seen but to what is unseen; for what is seen is transitory, but what is unseen is eternal. (2 Corinthians 4:17-18)

For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope. (Jeremiah 29:11)

