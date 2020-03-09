Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Spirituality

5 Bible verses that give you hope for the future

woman looking at the sunset
By Nicoleta Ionescu/Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 09, 2020

The Bible is full of inspiring passages that can restore our hope.

It is not always easy to have hope, as the world is never truly at peace. There are always world events or tragedies that happen in our own lives that make us doubt the future will be any good.

However, when we look at the Bible, we are reminded to put our hope in God, who can get us through any suffering and see the beauty of the future that awaits us.

They that hope in the Lord will renew their strength, they will soar on eagles’ wings; They will run and not grow weary, walk and not grow faint. (Isaiah 40:31)

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13)

I continue my pursuit toward the goal, the prize of God’s upward calling, in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 3:14)

For this momentary light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to what is seen but to what is unseen; for what is seen is transitory, but what is unseen is eternal. (2 Corinthians 4:17-18)

For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope. (Jeremiah 29:11)

 

Read more:
Resist temptation with these Bible verses
Read more:
Find peace by offering God your anxiety
Tags:
BibleSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Silvia Costantini
    Coronavirus: What should Catholics do?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  4. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  6. John Burger
    Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Listen to this talented six-year-old sing ‘Fly Me to the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]