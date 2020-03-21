Living Lent from Home: Listen to Charpentier’s Meditations on Lent

Marc-Antoine Charpentier was one of the most prolific, versatile, and inspiring French composers of the Baroque.
Charpentier’s “Dix Meditations pour le Carême” (“10 Meditations for Lent”) is a musical path in 10 stations that accompanies the audience, step by step, all the way to the crucifixion of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is scored for three male voices (high tenor, tenor, and bass), with a continuo accompaniment. Charpentier’s style is marked by powerful musical statements and his lyrics avoid repetition, allowing each statement to stand powerful on its own.
The first musical moment we are proposing you listen to today is called “Desolatione desolata est terra” (“With desolation is all the land made desolate”). Please, try to close your eyes, and let the music guide you through this powerful meditation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CcXAUGD2EE&feature=youtu.be
