Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a spiritual communion
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Church

Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter

PAPIEŻ FRANCISZEK
HANDOUT/AFP/East News
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 22, 2020

The “urbi et orbi” blessing includes the possibility for a plenary indulgence.

On March 22, after praying the midday Angelus, Pope Francis made two calls to prayer. The first is for an Our Father, prayed together by all Christians, on March 25 at noon.

The second will be a prayer service that the Holy Father will lead from St. Peter’s on Friday, March 27, beginning at 6pm, Rome time. He said that he would spend some time alone in St. Peter’s and invited all the faithful to tune in through broadcasts of the event.

Francis explained that there would be a Liturgy of the Word, as well as adoration and benediction with the Blessed Sacrament.

He said he will give a special “urbi et orbi” apostolic blessing — “to the City of Rome and the world” — with the possibility of attaining a plenary indulgence. While the normal conditions for obtaining a plenary indulgence include sacramental Confession and Communion, during the pandemic, those conditions have been altered to when it again becomes possible.

Read more:
Special indulgences granted for COVID-19 victims, caregivers

The possibility for the indulgence has for several decades now been extended to those who are tuned in to the ceremony through radio, television or other means. On this occasion, of course, that will be nearly everyone who receives the blessing.

The urbi et orbi blessings are usually given on solemn occasions — Christmas, Easter, and when a new pope is elected, as his first blessing for the world.

Francis has been giving benediction with the Blessed Sacrament at the end of his daily Masses in Casa Santa Marta, which during this time of pandemic, are being live-streamed.

Read more:
A Primer on Indulgences, Part 1
Read more:
A Primer on Indulgences, Part 2
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  6. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]